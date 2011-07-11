"FARMacy" program continues to expand Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:12 PM EDT Updated: For the second year in a row, Wheeling Health Right is teaming up with Grow Ohio Valley to bring local residents the "FARMacy" program, and they are expanding.

Sanders Joins Tri-state Bus Tour Against Senate Health Bill Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.

Polish Heritage Day honors South Wheeling history Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:13 PM EDT Updated: Dozens of people gathered at the P.A.P. Club in South Wheeling Sunday to celebrate their Polish heritage.

John Legend: Singer, songwriter, spelling bee champ John Legend's work has won Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony, but years before achieving global fame, the Legend-to-be took home another prize: spelling bee champ.

Tornado Confirmed in West Virginia Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:14 PM EDT Updated: On Friday, June 23, severe storms swept throughout areas in West Virginia, including parts of Monongalia County.

AP: Partisan Map-making Advantage in Ohio An Associated Press analysis has found that a political map-making process controlled by Ohio Republicans resulted in the party winning nearly two more U.S. House seats and five more Ohio House seats in the last election...

Richwood Schools Remain in Limbo One-Year Later Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:59 AM EDT Updated: West Virginia has now been granted a 6-month extension to allow more time to coordinate with FEMA. Nicholas County would have lost all FEMA money on June 25th if the state had not been granted an extension. Now the Nicholas County Board of Education has 6 months to come up with a plan, get it approved by the State Board of Education, and update paperwork with the School Building Authority.

Three People Killed in Accident while Headed to Cedar Point The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have died when their car collided with a semitrailer in Sandusky County as they headed toward Cedar Point amusement park.

Mom Leaves Kids in Hot Car as Punishment Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:42 AM EDT Updated: A woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials.

8th Annual Oglebay Good Zoo Brew Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:46 PM EDT Updated: The 8th annual Oglebay Good Zoo Brew is beginning to wrap up now.

Tattoos to the rescue Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:34 PM EDT Updated: Dozens of people lined up for a tattoo at Hot Rod's in Martins Ferry today, but the new ink was all for a good cause.

Barbeque vendors compete for top prize at Rib and Chicken Cook Off Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:30 PM EDT Updated: Delicious smells of smoke and barbeque filled the air at Heritage Port this weekend for the Ohio Valley Rib and Chicken Cook Off.

Two arrested for possession of an illegal firearm Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:06 PM EDT Updated: Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop in Wheeling leads to the discovery of an illegal weapon.

Kayakers rescued in Wheeling Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:30 PM EDT Updated: The Wheeling Fire Department was forced to rescue three kayakers on Big Wheeling Creek near Mount de Chantal Kroger, earlier today.

Storms and heavy rain cause massive sink hole Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:34 PM EDT Updated: More than an inch of rain hit Martins Ferry Friday in less than 20-minutes and it caused a massive sinkhole to reappear.

Marshall County officials remind drivers to avoid flood waters Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:33 PM EDT Updated: Flood waters are receding in Marshall County Saturday morning after heavy rainfall Friday night.

Severe storms cause damage in central West Virginia Courtesy of WBOY 12News Facebook page Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:32 PM EDT Updated: Parts of the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County received heavy damage Friday night.

Man hits an officer with his car Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:26 PM EDT Updated: Police in Washington County are looking for a man who they say hit an officer with his car.

Miss West Virginia 2017 to be crowned, seven local girls competing Courtesy: Miss West Virginia Scholarship Organization Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:44 AM EDT Updated: The Miss West Virginia Scholarship Organization will crown a new Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia's Outstanding Teen Saturday night.

Drier then Cooler for the Weekend Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:07 AM EDT Updated: The rain-making system moved out of the area Friday night. Many communities received two to three inches of rain in about a 24 hour period.

Some Republicans Disapprove Republican Health Care Bill Friday, June 23, 2017 7:24 PM EDT Updated: At least four Senate Republicans say they won't support their own party's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Severe Road Damage Caused By Nearby Mining Friday, June 23, 2017 5:29 PM EDT Updated: If you're a regular traveler of US 250 South, be careful. Officials confirm there's severe cracking in the road due to nearby mining.

Efforts of Brooke County Students Remembered On Anniversary of Flooding Friday, June 23, 2017 4:56 PM EDT Updated: A year ago today, floods in southern West Virginia decimated towns, swept away homes and killed many people.

Complete List of 2017 Fireworks Complete List of 2017 Fireworks Friday, June 23, 2017 4:35 PM EDT Updated: 2017 Fireworks - Wheeling, WV - - Elm Grove, WV - - Moundsville, WV - - Weirton, WV - - Wellsburg, WV - - Cameron, WV - - Bethlehem, WV - - Chester, WV - - Parkersburg, WV - - Roanoke, WV - - Pine Grove, WV - - Martins Ferry, OH - - St. Clairsville, OH - - Steubenville, OH - - Toronto, OH - - Wells Township, OH - - Barnesville, OH - - Marietta, OH - - Woodsfield, O...

House of the Carpenter Reflects on 2016 Major Flooding Friday, June 23, 2017 4:22 PM EDT Updated: The calls for help were heard in the Northern Panhandle.

Clarksburg Family Expecting First Baby Girl to Family's Bloodline in More than 100 Years Friday, June 23, 2017 4:01 PM EDT Updated: A Clarksburg family has not had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years.

Minister Gets "Slimed" In St. Clairsville Church To Raise Money For Children's Hospital Friday, June 23, 2017 3:28 PM EDT Updated: It was a rare sight in a church sanctuary. The associate pastor of Thoburn United Methodist Church got drenched in green slime. Adam Davis had told the Vacation Bible School students if they raised $500 for Nationwide Children's Hospital, he'd agree to be slimed. And they rose to the challenge. Thoburn's Vacation Bible School was packed with 200 kids this week. One was eight-year-old Dom Alexander. "Earlier this year, Dom was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, so our church ...

Portion of Rt. 250 in Moundsville Closed Friday, June 23, 2017 2:20 PM EDT Updated: Officials in Marshall County are warning residents of a road closure due to fallen trees and power lines.

Obituary of Pennsylvania 15-year-old who killed self cites school bullies Friday, June 23, 2017 2:13 PM EDT Updated: The family of a 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl who hanged herself says in her obituary that she had a tough life made worse by school bullies.

Officials On Scene After Train, Truck Collide Friday, June 23, 2017 12:43 PM EDT Updated: Officials in McMechen are on the scene after a train and truck collided.

Wheeling Hospital's Safety Town Graduates 32 Students Friday, June 23, 2017 12:41 PM EDT Updated: For 32 years, Wheeling Hospital's Safety Town has taught thousands of kids the basics of staying safe.

Texas Amber Alert suspect could be headed for Ohio Friday, June 23, 2017 11:24 AM EDT Updated: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Columbus.

Neighbors Tired of "Nuisance" Property in New Martinsville Friday, June 23, 2017 9:59 AM EDT Updated: An "unlicensed salvage yard" is placing broken down cars on what the owner believes is his property, but according to the neighbors he's actually blocking a lane they've used for many years to access their garages behind their houses.

Wheeling Kroger to Offer Online Grocery Ordering Friday, June 23, 2017 9:34 AM EDT Updated: Kroger customers in Wheeling will soon be able to take advantage of online grocery ordering with curbside pickup.

All Saints Catholic School in Marshall County to Close Friday, June 23, 2017 9:24 AM EDT Updated: Another Catholic School is Marshall County will close. It was announced Thursday during a special meeting with parents, that the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has decided to close the school due to a recent decline in enrollment.

New Changes Won't Stop House Bill 27 From Protecting Cancer Stricken Firefighters Friday, June 23, 2017 4:23 AM EDT Updated: Studies show that firefighters are more susceptible to cancer because of their jobs, which is why the state of Ohio passed House Bill 27. Officials say the idea for House Bill 27 all started with the need to give firefighters a properly funded time period to recover from cancer, but some new changes to the the bill could jeopardize that. The current law states that firefighters off active duty for 20 years are still eligible for presumption, but now that pro...

Second Baptist Church Kicks Off First Juneteenth Festival Friday, June 23, 2017 4:22 AM EDT Updated: Second Baptist Church is getting ready to kick off Steubenville's first ever Juneteenth festival.

Officials Prepare as Flash Flood Watch Takes Effect Friday, June 23, 2017 4:18 AM EDT Updated: The Ohio Valley is staring down the barrel of some extreme weather headed our way.

Youth Services System Debuts "Quiet Minds" Program Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:19 PM EDT Updated: A local organization is working to help teens who may be experiencing early signs and symptoms of psychosis. "Quiet Minds" is a program through Youth Services System using funds from the federal government.

Governor Signs Flood Protection Plan into Law Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:10 PM EDT Updated: Surrounded by community members, first responders, volunteers, The Speaker of the House, Senate President and others, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed the Flood Protection Planning Bill.

Niekro Classic Golf Tournament Rescheduled Due to Weather Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:17 PM EDT Updated: The Niekro Classic Golf Tournament that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed.

1500 Residents Without Power in Brooke County Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:44 PM EDT Updated: According to officials, 1500 residents in Brooke County are without power.

AEP Officials Remind Residents of Injuries Caused by Signs on Utility Poles Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:34 PM EDT Updated: With the summer months upon the Ohio Valley, the number of signs promoting yard sales, fundraisers, and businesses is increasing.

Capitol Theatre Summer Movie Series Continues Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:56 PM EDT Updated: The Capitol Theatre's summer movie series continues Thursday night in the Friendly City.

Three Belmont County residents indicted on drug charges Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:38 PM EDT Updated: Two Bridgeport, Ohio residents were arrested on Thursday after being indicted on drug charges by a federal grand jury in Wheeling on June 6.

Ohio County Man Sentenced After Forcing Minor to Have Sex with Him Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:12 PM EDT Updated: A man accused of forcing a 15-year-old to have sex with him in his car in 2016 was sentenced on Thursday morning.

Ohio lawmakers want to fine distracted drivers Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:47 PM EDT Updated: A bill has cleared the Ohio House that would crack down on distracted driving.

Murray Energy Sues HBO Talk Show Host Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:56 PM EDT Updated: Officials with coal company Murray Energy have announced that they will be suing HBO and its Sunday Night host, John Oliver, for "false and defamatory statements" made last weekend during the show "Last Week Tonight".

The Latest: Juror says Cosby trial panel almost evenly split Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:47 PM EDT Updated: A juror in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial says the panel was almost evenly split in its deliberations.

June Nature Pics Slideshow Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:37 AM EDT Updated: The above is a slideshow complied of photos submitted by our 7News viewers for the month of June. If you would like your photo to be featured during our Nature Pics segment, sponsored by Domino's and WeBark, or in a monthly slideshow, post your submissions to our 7News Facebook page!

Belmont County Woman Arrested for Shoplifting Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:04 AM EDT Updated: Bellaire Police arrested one woman last night for shoplifting and several outstanding warrants.

Man arrested after fighting with 5-year-old at daycare Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:18 AM EDT Updated: A Connecticut man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.

Traffic Delays After Semi Goes Over Hill on I-470 Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:13 AM EDT Updated: A tractor trailer has fallen over the hill on I-470 in the East bound lane right near the ball fields according to Ohio County EMS Director Lou Vargo. Officials tell 7News the driver was trapped inside the truck but unharmed. A considerable amount of fuel leaked into a drainage ditch. Right now one lane is closed, and traffic is delayed. We'll keep you updated.

West Liberty President Reacts To The New Budget Plan Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:32 AM EDT Updated: Along with the newly passed budget, higher education in West Virginia took a hit too.

Wellsburg Jr. Police Academy Holds Fire and EMS Day Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:26 AM EDT Updated: Wellsburg's Jr. Police Academy teaches kids about respect, integrity and how to handle emergency situations.

WV Tourism Organizations See Budget Cuts Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:23 AM EDT Updated: With the newest budget now being pushed into law, multiple departments in the state are seeing cuts to their own finances.

Wheeling City Council approve $45,000 traffic study Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:20 AM EDT Updated: Wheeling City Council voted 6-1 approving this resolution that will allow the City Manager to have a consultant carry out this study that will view the traffic impact downtown, specifically on Market and Main Streets, but it's not going to be cheap.

Backyard Weather: The Mitchell Family Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:50 PM EDT Updated: The Mitchell's were celebrating the first day of summer by inviting 7News to their houseNorthorth Wheeling.

Jimmy Gyro Opens Up In Downtown Wheeling Serving Greek Food Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:17 PM EDT Updated: If you're in Downtown Wheeling and love greek food, well you are in luck!

YWCA to Hold Health, Beauty, and Wellness Expo Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:06 PM EDT Updated: Anyone interested in learning about some of the latest heath and beauty tips, the YWCA in Wheeling is the place to be this weekend.

Six Marshall County Organizations Receive Thousands in Grant Money Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:43 PM EDT Updated: Six organizations serving Marshall County received more than $36-thousand dollars in grant money today from the Chevron Community Fund.

Sheriff to reduce sentences of inmates who saved guard’s life Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:28 PM EDT Updated: The Polk County Sheriff says he plans to cut the sentences of the inmates who jumped into action to save a guard’s life.

FBI: Gunman acted alone in shooting of congressman, not terrorism Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1:54 PM EDT Updated: The FBI says a gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.

One Woman Transported to Hospital After Crash on Route 7 Woman Injured, Transported to Hospital After Crash on Route 7 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1:07 PM EDT Updated: One woman has been taken to the hospital after two car accident on Route 7.

Report shows how many bugs you eat with your food Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1:03 PM EDT Updated: If you’ve ever wondered how many insects you consume through your food, a new report has the answer for you.

Officials Warn Swimmers of Blue Green Algae in Ohio Lake Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:33 PM EDT Updated: A popular lake in Ohio has several red signs advising you to not use the beach and to avoid contact with the water.

Hummus Sold at Walmart, Giant Eagle Recalled Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:48 AM EDT Updated: Hummus products sold at Walmart and Giant Eagle are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.

Illegal Immigrants Detained After Traffic Stop in Ohio County Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:29 AM EDT Updated: A traffic stop this afternoon in Ohio County may cause multiple people to be deported.

Michigan airport evacuated after police officer injured Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:16 AM EDT Updated: Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Zanesville Goodwill receives duffel bag filled with clothes and $100k in cash Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:04 AM EDT Updated: Two employees at a Goodwill in Zanesville found $100,000 in cash in a duffel bag of donated clothes.

Governor Justice Will Let Budget Become Law Without Signing It Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:14 AM EDT Updated: Governor Jim Justice is currently making an announcement about the WV State budget. Watch the live stream here on 7News.

Body Discovered Behind East Liverpool Bar Wednesday, June 21, 2017 9:52 AM EDT Updated: East Liverpool Police are currently investigating after a body was found in a bar parking lot.

Neely's Grocery Partners with 'Eat in Now' to Deliver Groceries to Homes in Wheeling Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:32 AM EDT Updated: Folks in the Wheeling area will soon be able to have groceries delivered right to their home. Neely's Grocery in East Wheeling has joined up with the online delivery service "Eat In Now."

Event Raises Over $500,000 for Local Boy Scouts Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:29 AM EDT Updated: A packed house at Oglebay's Glessner Auditorium celebrated partnerships between business and the Boy Scouts of America. The annual partnership dinner for the Boy Scouts raises money to keep the Ohio River Council in operation. Over 250 guests settled in to celebrate scouting, and the values it instills in young people.

Annual Rib & Chicken Cook Off Happens Friday and Saturday Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:25 AM EDT Updated: The final preps are being completed for the 7th Annual Ohio Valley Rib and Chicken Cook-Off.

Brooke-Hancock Business Development Officials Heading to Japan for Business Trip Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:56 PM EDT Updated: They say the third time's the charm, and that's exactly what the Business Development Corporation is hoping for, as officials head out for their third business mission trip to Japan.

West Virginia Celebrates 154th Birthday Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:15 PM EDT Updated: Happy Birthday to Wild and Wonderful West Virginia!

Dangerous Vapors Could Be Lurking In The Air Inside Bellaire Homes & Businesses Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:46 PM EDT Updated: People in parts of downtown Bellaire are getting the opportunity to have their indoor air tested by the U.S. EPA.

Residents Fight to Save Drive-In Movie Theater Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:36 PM EDT Updated: People fighting hard to save a piece of Ohio Valley History are looking to the community for help.

Local Kids Salute Our First Responders Tuesday, June 20, 2017 4:28 PM EDT Updated: Local kids had the chance to salute our first responders on Tuesday.