For the second year in a row, Wheeling Health Right is teaming up with Grow Ohio Valley to bring local residents the "FARMacy" program, and they are expanding.
For the second year in a row, Wheeling Health Right is teaming up with Grow Ohio Valley to bring local residents the "FARMacy" program, and they are expanding.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.
Dozens of people gathered at the P.A.P. Club in South Wheeling Sunday to celebrate their Polish heritage.
Dozens of people gathered at the P.A.P. Club in South Wheeling Sunday to celebrate their Polish heritage.
John Legend's work has won Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony, but years before achieving global fame, the Legend-to-be took home another prize: spelling bee champ.
John Legend's work has won Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony, but years before achieving global fame, the Legend-to-be took home another prize: spelling bee champ.
On Friday, June 23, severe storms swept throughout areas in West Virginia, including parts of Monongalia County.
On Friday, June 23, severe storms swept throughout areas in West Virginia, including parts of Monongalia County.
An Associated Press analysis has found that a political map-making process controlled by Ohio Republicans resulted in the party winning nearly two more U.S. House seats and five more Ohio House seats in the last election...
An Associated Press analysis has found that a political map-making process controlled by Ohio Republicans resulted in the party winning nearly two more U.S. House seats and five more Ohio House seats in the last election...
West Virginia has now been granted a 6-month extension to allow more time to coordinate with FEMA. Nicholas County would have lost all FEMA money on June 25th if the state had not been granted an extension. Now the Nicholas County Board of Education has 6 months to come up with a plan, get it approved by the State Board of Education, and update paperwork with the School Building Authority.
West Virginia has now been granted a 6-month extension to allow more time to coordinate with FEMA. Nicholas County would have lost all FEMA money on June 25th if the state had not been granted an extension. Now the Nicholas County Board of Education has 6 months to come up with a plan, get it approved by the State Board of Education, and update paperwork with the School Building Authority.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have died when their car collided with a semitrailer in Sandusky County as they headed toward Cedar Point amusement park.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have died when their car collided with a semitrailer in Sandusky County as they headed toward Cedar Point amusement park.
A woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials.
A woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials.
The 8th annual Oglebay Good Zoo Brew is beginning to wrap up now.
The 8th annual Oglebay Good Zoo Brew is beginning to wrap up now.
Dozens of people lined up for a tattoo at Hot Rod's in Martins Ferry today, but the new ink was all for a good cause.
Dozens of people lined up for a tattoo at Hot Rod's in Martins Ferry today, but the new ink was all for a good cause.
Delicious smells of smoke and barbeque filled the air at Heritage Port this weekend for the Ohio Valley Rib and Chicken Cook Off.
Delicious smells of smoke and barbeque filled the air at Heritage Port this weekend for the Ohio Valley Rib and Chicken Cook Off.
Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop in Wheeling leads to the discovery of an illegal weapon.
Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop in Wheeling leads to the discovery of an illegal weapon.
The Wheeling Fire Department was forced to rescue three kayakers on Big Wheeling Creek near Mount de Chantal Kroger, earlier today.
The Wheeling Fire Department was forced to rescue three kayakers on Big Wheeling Creek near Mount de Chantal Kroger, earlier today.
More than an inch of rain hit Martins Ferry Friday in less than 20-minutes and it caused a massive sinkhole to reappear.
More than an inch of rain hit Martins Ferry Friday in less than 20-minutes and it caused a massive sinkhole to reappear.
Flood waters are receding in Marshall County Saturday morning after heavy rainfall Friday night.
Flood waters are receding in Marshall County Saturday morning after heavy rainfall Friday night.
Parts of the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County received heavy damage Friday night.
Parts of the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County received heavy damage Friday night.
Police in Washington County are looking for a man who they say hit an officer with his car.
Police in Washington County are looking for a man who they say hit an officer with his car.
The Miss West Virginia Scholarship Organization will crown a new Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia's Outstanding Teen Saturday night.
The Miss West Virginia Scholarship Organization will crown a new Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia's Outstanding Teen Saturday night.
The rain-making system moved out of the area Friday night. Many communities received two to three inches of rain in about a 24 hour period.
The rain-making system moved out of the area Friday night. Many communities received two to three inches of rain in about a 24 hour period.
At least four Senate Republicans say they won't support their own party's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
At least four Senate Republicans say they won't support their own party's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
If you're a regular traveler of US 250 South, be careful. Officials confirm there's severe cracking in the road due to nearby mining.
If you're a regular traveler of US 250 South, be careful. Officials confirm there's severe cracking in the road due to nearby mining.
A year ago today, floods in southern West Virginia decimated towns, swept away homes and killed many people.
A year ago today, floods in southern West Virginia decimated towns, swept away homes and killed many people.
2017 Fireworks - Wheeling, WV - - Elm Grove, WV - - Moundsville, WV - - Weirton, WV - - Wellsburg, WV - - Cameron, WV - - Bethlehem, WV - - Chester, WV - - Parkersburg, WV - - Roanoke, WV - - Pine Grove, WV - - Martins Ferry, OH - - St. Clairsville, OH - - Steubenville, OH - - Toronto, OH - - Wells Township, OH - - Barnesville, OH - - Marietta, OH - - Woodsfield, O...
2017 Fireworks - Wheeling, WV - - Elm Grove, WV - - Moundsville, WV - - Weirton, WV - - Wellsburg, WV - - Cameron, WV - - Bethlehem, WV - - Chester, WV - - Parkersburg, WV - - Roanoke, WV - - Pine Grove, WV - - Martins Ferry, OH - - St. Clairsville, OH - - Steubenville, OH - - Toronto, OH - - Wells Township, OH - - Barnesville, OH - - Marietta, OH - - Woodsfield, O...
The calls for help were heard in the Northern Panhandle.
The calls for help were heard in the Northern Panhandle.
A Clarksburg family has not had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years.
A Clarksburg family has not had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years.
It was a rare sight in a church sanctuary. The associate pastor of Thoburn United Methodist Church got drenched in green slime. Adam Davis had told the Vacation Bible School students if they raised $500 for Nationwide Children's Hospital, he'd agree to be slimed. And they rose to the challenge. Thoburn's Vacation Bible School was packed with 200 kids this week. One was eight-year-old Dom Alexander. "Earlier this year, Dom was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, so our church ...
It was a rare sight in a church sanctuary. The associate pastor of Thoburn United Methodist Church got drenched in green slime. Adam Davis had told the Vacation Bible School students if they raised $500 for Nationwide Children's Hospital, he'd agree to be slimed. And they rose to the challenge. Thoburn's Vacation Bible School was packed with 200 kids this week. One was eight-year-old Dom Alexander. "Earlier this year, Dom was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, so our church ...
Officials in Marshall County are warning residents of a road closure due to fallen trees and power lines.
Officials in Marshall County are warning residents of a road closure due to fallen trees and power lines.
The family of a 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl who hanged herself says in her obituary that she had a tough life made worse by school bullies.
The family of a 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl who hanged herself says in her obituary that she had a tough life made worse by school bullies.
Officials in McMechen are on the scene after a train and truck collided.
Officials in McMechen are on the scene after a train and truck collided.
For 32 years, Wheeling Hospital's Safety Town has taught thousands of kids the basics of staying safe.
For 32 years, Wheeling Hospital's Safety Town has taught thousands of kids the basics of staying safe.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Columbus.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Columbus.
An "unlicensed salvage yard" is placing broken down cars on what the owner believes is his property, but according to the neighbors he's actually blocking a lane they've used for many years to access their garages behind their houses.
An "unlicensed salvage yard" is placing broken down cars on what the owner believes is his property, but according to the neighbors he's actually blocking a lane they've used for many years to access their garages behind their houses.
Kroger customers in Wheeling will soon be able to take advantage of online grocery ordering with curbside pickup.
Kroger customers in Wheeling will soon be able to take advantage of online grocery ordering with curbside pickup.
Another Catholic School is Marshall County will close. It was announced Thursday during a special meeting with parents, that the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has decided to close the school due to a recent decline in enrollment.
Another Catholic School is Marshall County will close. It was announced Thursday during a special meeting with parents, that the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has decided to close the school due to a recent decline in enrollment.
Studies show that firefighters are more susceptible to cancer because of their jobs, which is why the state of Ohio passed House Bill 27. Officials say the idea for House Bill 27 all started with the need to give firefighters a properly funded time period to recover from cancer, but some new changes to the the bill could jeopardize that. The current law states that firefighters off active duty for 20 years are still eligible for presumption, but now that pro...
Studies show that firefighters are more susceptible to cancer because of their jobs, which is why the state of Ohio passed House Bill 27. Officials say the idea for House Bill 27 all started with the need to give firefighters a properly funded time period to recover from cancer, but some new changes to the the bill could jeopardize that. The current law states that firefighters off active duty for 20 years are still eligible for presumption, but now that pro...
Second Baptist Church is getting ready to kick off Steubenville's first ever Juneteenth festival.
Second Baptist Church is getting ready to kick off Steubenville's first ever Juneteenth festival.
The Ohio Valley is staring down the barrel of some extreme weather headed our way.
The Ohio Valley is staring down the barrel of some extreme weather headed our way.
A local organization is working to help teens who may be experiencing early signs and symptoms of psychosis. "Quiet Minds" is a program through Youth Services System using funds from the federal government.
A local organization is working to help teens who may be experiencing early signs and symptoms of psychosis. "Quiet Minds" is a program through Youth Services System using funds from the federal government.
Surrounded by community members, first responders, volunteers, The Speaker of the House, Senate President and others, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed the Flood Protection Planning Bill.
Surrounded by community members, first responders, volunteers, The Speaker of the House, Senate President and others, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed the Flood Protection Planning Bill.
The Niekro Classic Golf Tournament that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed.
The Niekro Classic Golf Tournament that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed.
According to officials, 1500 residents in Brooke County are without power.
According to officials, 1500 residents in Brooke County are without power.
With the summer months upon the Ohio Valley, the number of signs promoting yard sales, fundraisers, and businesses is increasing.
With the summer months upon the Ohio Valley, the number of signs promoting yard sales, fundraisers, and businesses is increasing.
The Capitol Theatre's summer movie series continues Thursday night in the Friendly City.
The Capitol Theatre's summer movie series continues Thursday night in the Friendly City.
Two Bridgeport, Ohio residents were arrested on Thursday after being indicted on drug charges by a federal grand jury in Wheeling on June 6.
Two Bridgeport, Ohio residents were arrested on Thursday after being indicted on drug charges by a federal grand jury in Wheeling on June 6.
A man accused of forcing a 15-year-old to have sex with him in his car in 2016 was sentenced on Thursday morning.
A man accused of forcing a 15-year-old to have sex with him in his car in 2016 was sentenced on Thursday morning.
A bill has cleared the Ohio House that would crack down on distracted driving.
A bill has cleared the Ohio House that would crack down on distracted driving.
Officials with coal company Murray Energy have announced that they will be suing HBO and its Sunday Night host, John Oliver, for "false and defamatory statements" made last weekend during the show "Last Week Tonight".
Officials with coal company Murray Energy have announced that they will be suing HBO and its Sunday Night host, John Oliver, for "false and defamatory statements" made last weekend during the show "Last Week Tonight".
A juror in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial says the panel was almost evenly split in its deliberations.
A juror in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial says the panel was almost evenly split in its deliberations.
The above is a slideshow complied of photos submitted by our 7News viewers for the month of June. If you would like your photo to be featured during our Nature Pics segment, sponsored by Domino's and WeBark, or in a monthly slideshow, post your submissions to our 7News Facebook page!
Bellaire Police arrested one woman last night for shoplifting and several outstanding warrants.
Bellaire Police arrested one woman last night for shoplifting and several outstanding warrants.
A Connecticut man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
A Connecticut man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
A tractor trailer has fallen over the hill on I-470 in the East bound lane right near the ball fields according to Ohio County EMS Director Lou Vargo. Officials tell 7News the driver was trapped inside the truck but unharmed. A considerable amount of fuel leaked into a drainage ditch. Right now one lane is closed, and traffic is delayed. We'll keep you updated.
A tractor trailer has fallen over the hill on I-470 in the East bound lane right near the ball fields according to Ohio County EMS Director Lou Vargo. Officials tell 7News the driver was trapped inside the truck but unharmed. A considerable amount of fuel leaked into a drainage ditch. Right now one lane is closed, and traffic is delayed. We'll keep you updated.
Along with the newly passed budget, higher education in West Virginia took a hit too.
Along with the newly passed budget, higher education in West Virginia took a hit too.
Wellsburg's Jr. Police Academy teaches kids about respect, integrity and how to handle emergency situations.
Wellsburg's Jr. Police Academy teaches kids about respect, integrity and how to handle emergency situations.
With the newest budget now being pushed into law, multiple departments in the state are seeing cuts to their own finances.
With the newest budget now being pushed into law, multiple departments in the state are seeing cuts to their own finances.
The long- fought West Virginia budget bill passed, but without the governor's blessing.
The long- fought West Virginia budget bill passed, but without the governor's blessing.
Wheeling City Council voted 6-1 approving this resolution that will allow the City Manager to have a consultant carry out this study that will view the traffic impact downtown, specifically on Market and Main Streets, but it's not going to be cheap.
Wheeling City Council voted 6-1 approving this resolution that will allow the City Manager to have a consultant carry out this study that will view the traffic impact downtown, specifically on Market and Main Streets, but it's not going to be cheap.
The Mitchell's were celebrating the first day of summer by inviting 7News to their houseNorthorth Wheeling.
The Mitchell's were celebrating the first day of summer by inviting 7News to their houseNorthorth Wheeling.
If you're in Downtown Wheeling and love greek food, well you are in luck!
If you're in Downtown Wheeling and love greek food, well you are in luck!
Anyone interested in learning about some of the latest heath and beauty tips, the YWCA in Wheeling is the place to be this weekend.
Anyone interested in learning about some of the latest heath and beauty tips, the YWCA in Wheeling is the place to be this weekend.
Six organizations serving Marshall County received more than $36-thousand dollars in grant money today from the Chevron Community Fund.
Six organizations serving Marshall County received more than $36-thousand dollars in grant money today from the Chevron Community Fund.
The Polk County Sheriff says he plans to cut the sentences of the inmates who jumped into action to save a guard’s life.
The Polk County Sheriff says he plans to cut the sentences of the inmates who jumped into action to save a guard’s life.
The FBI says a gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.
The FBI says a gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.
One woman has been taken to the hospital after two car accident on Route 7.
One woman has been taken to the hospital after two car accident on Route 7.
If you’ve ever wondered how many insects you consume through your food, a new report has the answer for you.
If you’ve ever wondered how many insects you consume through your food, a new report has the answer for you.
A popular lake in Ohio has several red signs advising you to not use the beach and to avoid contact with the water.
A popular lake in Ohio has several red signs advising you to not use the beach and to avoid contact with the water.
Hummus products sold at Walmart and Giant Eagle are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
Hummus products sold at Walmart and Giant Eagle are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
A traffic stop this afternoon in Ohio County may cause multiple people to be deported.
A traffic stop this afternoon in Ohio County may cause multiple people to be deported.
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.
Two employees at a Goodwill in Zanesville found $100,000 in cash in a duffel bag of donated clothes.
Two employees at a Goodwill in Zanesville found $100,000 in cash in a duffel bag of donated clothes.
Governor Jim Justice is currently making an announcement about the WV State budget. Watch the live stream here on 7News.
Governor Jim Justice is currently making an announcement about the WV State budget. Watch the live stream here on 7News.
East Liverpool Police are currently investigating after a body was found in a bar parking lot.
East Liverpool Police are currently investigating after a body was found in a bar parking lot.
Folks in the Wheeling area will soon be able to have groceries delivered right to their home. Neely's Grocery in East Wheeling has joined up with the online delivery service "Eat In Now."
Folks in the Wheeling area will soon be able to have groceries delivered right to their home. Neely's Grocery in East Wheeling has joined up with the online delivery service "Eat In Now."
A packed house at Oglebay's Glessner Auditorium celebrated partnerships between business and the Boy Scouts of America. The annual partnership dinner for the Boy Scouts raises money to keep the Ohio River Council in operation. Over 250 guests settled in to celebrate scouting, and the values it instills in young people.
A packed house at Oglebay's Glessner Auditorium celebrated partnerships between business and the Boy Scouts of America. The annual partnership dinner for the Boy Scouts raises money to keep the Ohio River Council in operation. Over 250 guests settled in to celebrate scouting, and the values it instills in young people.
The final preps are being completed for the 7th Annual Ohio Valley Rib and Chicken Cook-Off.
The final preps are being completed for the 7th Annual Ohio Valley Rib and Chicken Cook-Off.
They say the third time's the charm, and that's exactly what the Business Development Corporation is hoping for, as officials head out for their third business mission trip to Japan.
They say the third time's the charm, and that's exactly what the Business Development Corporation is hoping for, as officials head out for their third business mission trip to Japan.
Happy Birthday to Wild and Wonderful West Virginia!
Happy Birthday to Wild and Wonderful West Virginia!
People in parts of downtown Bellaire are getting the opportunity to have their indoor air tested by the U.S. EPA.
People in parts of downtown Bellaire are getting the opportunity to have their indoor air tested by the U.S. EPA.
People fighting hard to save a piece of Ohio Valley History are looking to the community for help.
People fighting hard to save a piece of Ohio Valley History are looking to the community for help.
Local kids had the chance to salute our first responders on Tuesday.
Local kids had the chance to salute our first responders on Tuesday.
Wheeling Jesuit University announced that they will be launching a Football program for the first time in the school's history.
Wheeling Jesuit University announced that they will be launching a Football program for the first time in the school's history.
A phone app is helping doctors have difficult conversations with patients about lowering doses of opioids.
A phone app is helping doctors have difficult conversations with patients about lowering doses of opioids.
One West Virginia official is currently touring the Northern panhandle meeting with those who are aiding the fight against substance abuse.
One West Virginia official is currently touring the Northern panhandle meeting with those who are aiding the fight against substance abuse.
Deputies in Ohio County will now carry Narcan.
Community leaders are coming together Wednesday, in a partnership to save lives. Their mission is to make drug overdose reversal kits more widely available throughout the region.
Community leaders are coming together Wednesday, in a partnership to save lives. Their mission is to make drug overdose reversal kits more widely available throughout the region.
Contests & Sweepstakes
Contests & Sweepstakes
Find all the latest information on crimes & court hearings in the Ohio Valley.
Find all the latest information on crimes & court hearings in the Ohio Valley.
Thank you for participating in our poll!
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have died when their car collided with a semitrailer in Sandusky County as they headed toward Cedar Point amusement park.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have died when their car collided with a semitrailer in Sandusky County as they headed toward Cedar Point amusement park.
On Friday, June 23, severe storms swept throughout areas in West Virginia, including parts of Monongalia County.
On Friday, June 23, severe storms swept throughout areas in West Virginia, including parts of Monongalia County.
A woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials.
A woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials.
The Wheeling Fire Department was forced to rescue three kayakers on Big Wheeling Creek near Mount de Chantal Kroger, earlier today.
The Wheeling Fire Department was forced to rescue three kayakers on Big Wheeling Creek near Mount de Chantal Kroger, earlier today.
Dozens of people lined up for a tattoo at Hot Rod's in Martins Ferry today, but the new ink was all for a good cause.
Dozens of people lined up for a tattoo at Hot Rod's in Martins Ferry today, but the new ink was all for a good cause.
The Miss West Virginia Scholarship Organization will crown a new Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia's Outstanding Teen Saturday night.
The Miss West Virginia Scholarship Organization will crown a new Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia's Outstanding Teen Saturday night.
2017 Fireworks - Wheeling, WV - - Elm Grove, WV - - Moundsville, WV - - Weirton, WV - - Wellsburg, WV - - Cameron, WV - - Bethlehem, WV - - Chester, WV - - Parkersburg, WV - - Roanoke, WV - - Pine Grove, WV - - Martins Ferry, OH - - St. Clairsville, OH - - Steubenville, OH - - Toronto, OH - - Wells Township, OH - - Barnesville, OH - - Marietta, OH - - Woodsfield, O...
2017 Fireworks - Wheeling, WV - - Elm Grove, WV - - Moundsville, WV - - Weirton, WV - - Wellsburg, WV - - Cameron, WV - - Bethlehem, WV - - Chester, WV - - Parkersburg, WV - - Roanoke, WV - - Pine Grove, WV - - Martins Ferry, OH - - St. Clairsville, OH - - Steubenville, OH - - Toronto, OH - - Wells Township, OH - - Barnesville, OH - - Marietta, OH - - Woodsfield, O...
Police in Washington County are looking for a man who they say hit an officer with his car.
Police in Washington County are looking for a man who they say hit an officer with his car.
The 8th annual Oglebay Good Zoo Brew is beginning to wrap up now.
The 8th annual Oglebay Good Zoo Brew is beginning to wrap up now.
Dozens of people gathered at the P.A.P. Club in South Wheeling Sunday to celebrate their Polish heritage.
Dozens of people gathered at the P.A.P. Club in South Wheeling Sunday to celebrate their Polish heritage.