Email: lconway@wtrf.com | Phone: (304)-230-6291 | Facebook: Laurie Conway | Twitter: LConwayWTRF

Laurie joined the 7News team in March 2010 as a producer for 7News This Morning. Now, you can catch her every night at 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. She also serves as the managing editor of the 10 and 11 p.m. news.

Laurie spent her first year at WTRF as a producer, working her way up the newsroom ladder. In March 2011, she accepted the weekend anchor and reporter position, and was thrilled to take over as the morning and noon anchor in December 2011. She was promoted to evening anchor in April 2014.

Over the years, Laurie has volunteered her time with many non-profit organizations around the Ohio Valley. She serves on the Harmony House Children’s Advocacy Center Board of Directors, and competed in and went on to host Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars to benefit the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

Laurie has also volunteered with Make-A-Wish, the United Way, Florence Crittenton, the YWCA, and various animal-related organizations.

A Pittsburgh native, Laurie is a 2009 graduate of Bethany College with a degree in Communications and Electronic Media. During her time at Bethany, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta, as well as the special events chair of the Student Activities Council.

Laurie found her home in Wheeling, falling in love with the sense of community, summer festivals, fantastic local restaurants and shops, and friendly people.

When she's not working, Laurie enjoys spending time with her friends and family, as well as shopping, cooking, baking, watching home improvement shows and relaxing with her ‘kids' (cats), Clover and Pumpkin.

Laurie loves to interact with viewers each day on her social media pages, so stop by and say hello! If you have any story ideas, feel free to e-mail her at the address above.