Email: dkwright@wtrf.com | Phone: (304)-230-6287 | Facebook: D.K. Wright WTRF| Twitter: DKWrightWTRF

D.K. Wright has been employed with 7News since 1980.

For more than 36 years, she has covered everything from murder trials to floods to New Year's babies.

Her official beat is Belmont County but she can be seen in every area of the Ohio Valley covering news. DK is a graduate of WVU with a degree in journalism.

She lives in Wheeling with her husband Chuck, their daughter Chelsea, and numerous pets.

The question she is most often asked: "What does the D.K. stand for?"