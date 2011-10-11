Hi I'm 7 News Meteorologist, Dr. Dave Walker. My interest in weather started as a freshman in high school. When I reached college age I decided to study weather seriously. I received a BS in Meteorology from the University of Wisconsin, a MS in Meteorology from Florida State University and a PhD in Environmental Sciences from the University of Virginia. I have also held the position of Scientific Programmer for the National Aeronautic Space Administration (NASA) and for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). My NASA days involved executing computer models which simulated the global atmospheric circulation systems. While at NOAA I worked with the Climate Prediction Center's new ensemble prediction effort. My television career started in Wausau, Wisconsin. I then moved to Jackson, Mississippi then to Johnstown, Pennsylvania then to Youngstown, Ohio. My Ohio Valley forecasting experience spans a ten year period. I have covered Tornadoes, floods, snowstorms, heat waves and Artic outbreaks. It's time to settle down and I believe WTRF-TV will make a good home.