McDonald’s Sweepstakes Official Rules Sponsors. This “McDonald’s Breakfast Club Sweepstakes” (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF, 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and McDonald’s – Stern Advertising, 350 5th Ave., New York City, NY, 10118. (collectively the “Sponsors”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant acc...
McDonald’s Sweepstakes Official Rules Sponsors. This “McDonald’s Breakfast Club Sweepstakes” (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF, 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and McDonald’s – Stern Advertising, 350 5th Ave., New York City, NY, 10118. (collectively the “Sponsors”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant acc...