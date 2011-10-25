How does it work?

Enter to win some amazing prizes from the McDonald's Breakfast Club. Winners are selected weekly and announced on 7News every Wednesday at 6 a.m.. Enter to win every month through December to get your chance to win some amazing gifts from McDonald's and WTRF-TV.



Can I still play if the sweepstakes has already started?

Yes, you can enter once per month, and your entry is eligible for any of the remanding drawings for that month. The sweepstakes restarts every month, so make sure to keep entering the sweepstakes.

Are there prizes?

We will be giving away Certificates/Coupons for McDonald's Food worth $25 each Wednesday in 7News This Morning at 6 a.m.

For complete rules, please see the bottom of this page.