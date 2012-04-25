Phone: (304)-232-6288 l Email: rdierkes@wtrf.com

Rachael's Twitter

Rachael's Facebook

Rachael Dierkes joined the 7News Team in December 2011 as a digital journalist and producer.

Rachael started out at as a producer but quickly moved to anchoring 7News Weekend Edition and reporting evenings.



In June 2013, Rachael moved to report for 7News This Morning, eventually in October, moving to anchor the morning news and 7News at Noon in April of 2014.

Since September 2015, Rachael has started a new series "A Taste With Rach" where she goes around to different restaurants around the Ohio Valley featuring all of the great food our area has to offer. You can watch it every Thursday on 7News at 5.



Check out some of the places she's been:



A Taste With Rach: Hall of Fame Cafe

A Taste With Rach: Matt's Tiger Pub

A Taste With Rach: Whisk Bakery + Catering

Find more by searching "A Taste With Rach" on YourOhioValley.com

It's no secret, Rachael's love for her hometown here in the Ohio Valley of Shadyside. She graduated from Shadyside High School in 2005. While in high school Rachael participated in anything from softball, to track to marching and concert bands.

She graduated from West Liberty University in December 2010 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. While at WLU, Rachael anchored, produced, and reported weather for the student run newscast "Newsline 14".

In her spare time she enjoys spending time with her family, friends and pets (Cooper and Craig). She also enjoys cooking, cheering on the Shadyside Tigers (of course), Pittsburgh Steelers, and WVU. She loves being outdoors and exploring new places around the area and around West Virginia.

Rachael has loved the news business her entire life and is very excited to stay in the area to report and cover news where she's grown up.

If you see Rachael out and about be sure to say hello and if you have any story ideas, feel free to e-mail her at the address above. Especially any ideas for "A Taste With Rach"

