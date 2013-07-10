StormTracker 7 Forecast

Spotty showers the first half of the week and dry on Wednesday.

(7-Day FORECAST)

TUESDAY: Afternoon showers possible and cooler, Highs 68-72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 76-80.

THURSDAY: Rain chances later in the day, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-84.

SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness with rain sticking around, Highs 77-81.

SUNDAY: Rain tapering off somewhat, Highs 78-80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, Highs 78-82.



--- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Falicia Woody

