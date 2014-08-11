Tate joined the 7News Team in May 2014 as a digital journalist and anchor.

In his time with 7News, Tate has enjoyed being actively engaged in several community events and fundraisers to help benefit various local non-profit organizations; including 'Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars' in 2015, where he placed in the top three.

Tate is a proud Ohio Valley Native, growing up in Bridgeport and graduating from Bridgeport High School in 2007, Ohio University Eastern in 2012, and West Liberty University in 2014 with a degree in broadcast television.

During his time at WLU Tate produced and reported weather for the campus' student-run newscast on WLUTV-14.

Tate started out as a Digital Journalist, reporting stories that have an impact on our communities, and Anchor on 7News This Morning alongside Rachael Dierkes, before climbing the ranks to anchor 7News at 6,10, and 11 with Laurie Conway.

Aside from "Working for you" Tate enjoys being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He has always had a passion for news and performing arts, dancing in particular.

Tate has deep family roots in bringing news to residents of the Ohio Valley and he is the third generation of his family to work with the 7News family.

If you see Tate out and about say hello and feel free to send him any news tips to the email address above and be sure to Like Tate on Facebook and follow Tate on Twitter.

Twitter: @TBlanchardWTRF

Facebook: Tate Blanchard WTRF

Email: TBlanchard@wtrf.com