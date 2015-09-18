Tessa DiTirro is thrilled to be waking up with the Ohio Valley every morning as an anchor and reporter for 7News this morning.

Tessa joined the 7News Team in August 2015 as a reporter. In April 2016, Tessa was promoted to the role of weekend anchor and reporter.

She graduated from The Ohio State University in 2015 where she studied journalism. Tessa reported for Ohio State's Lantern TV and Buckeye TV, where she worked on stories about campus activities, entertainment news, and events in Columbus. During her college career, Tessa interned for 19 Action News in Cleveland and ABC 6 in Columbus.

A native of Akron, Ohio, Tessa is a Buckeye born and raised. When she is not reporting, she enjoys running, shopping, spending time with friends and family, cooking, and traveling.

She is excited to call the Ohio Valley her home away from home.

Check out her Facebook: Tessa DiTirro WTRF

Follow her on Twitter for up to the minute news: @TDiTirroWTRF