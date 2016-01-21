Dr. Mark Curtis, Ed.D., is a 38 year professional in Radio and TV, all over America.

He is now Chief Political Reporter for Nexstar Broadcasting Group. He is based at WOWK-TV13 in Charleston, but will also be reporting for the group’s three other TV stations: WTRF-TV7 Wheeling; WVNS-TV59 Bluefield-Beckley; and, WBOY-TV12 Clarksburg. Curtis will be a regular contributor to the company’s newspaper, The State Journal, in addition to all company internet platforms.

Between January 8, 2010 and March 10, 2015, he was the Chief Political Reporter, as well as Weekend Anchor and Weekday Morning Co-Anchor at WLNE-TV6 (ABC) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Mark covered the entire 2008 & 2012 Presidential campaigns, traveling the country with all of the candidates as a reporter and political analyst for numerous media outlets.

His book, “Age of Obama: A Reporter’s Journey with Clinton, McCain and Obama in the Making of the President 2008” was released Inaugural week 2009 by Nimble Books, Inc.

Mark is well known from his many years with KTVU in the San Francisco Bay Area, from 1993 through 2008. He currently contributes political analysis on Patch.com and KGO Radio 810 AM in San Francisco.

He was first, the Capitol Correspondent in the Washington, D.C. bureau, for all Cox Television stations, including KTVU.

In January 1999, he moved to Oakland, to become Co-Anchor of the “KTVU Morning News,” which became the # 1 local early morning newscast in the Bay Area for the past 6 years.

Mark left KTVU in 2008, to start his own freelance news reporting, public relations and political analysis agency: www.MarkCurtisMedia.com. It is a full service, multi-media company.

He grew up in Milwaukee and graduated with a degree in Broadcast Communication from Marquette University in 1981. While there, he received a Distinguished Student Service Award for his work as Program Director at WMUR Radio. In 1986, he received a Masters Degree, with honors, from the University of Florida in Gainesville. In 2011 he completed his Doctorate in Educational Leadership at St. Mary’s College of California, in Moraga. He is an Adjunct Professor at Rhode Island College, and is also working on his Associates Degree in Computer Science at the Community College of Rhode Island.

Curtis worked in Gainesville, FL at WCJB-TV20 as a general assignment reporter and as bureau chief in the Central Florida regional news bureau.

In 1987, he moved to WEAR-TV3 in Pensacola, Florida--Mobile, Alabama, where he served as investigative reporter covering police and court beats, county commission and state and local politics.

He spent 1992-93 as a Congressional Fellow, working in the House Judiciary Subcommittee of Rep. Charles Schumer, (D) New York, as well as for Senator Herb Kohl, (D) Wisconsin. His duties included planning for Congressional hearings, budget and issue research, developing press contacts and legislative strategies.

Mark returned to broadcasting in 1993 at the Cox Broadcasting bureau in Washington. In his five years as Capitol Correspondent, he provided daily live coverage of Congress, the White House, and the Supreme Court for eight television stations.

He's received numerous awards for his work, including the Florida Motion Picture & Television Association's "1989 Best Documentary" award in 1989 for a report on sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects. And the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Association honored him with three awards including "Outstanding Spot News Coverage" in 1990 and 1992, and "Outstanding Enterprise/Investigative Report" in 1991. He has been nominated four times for Emmy Awards and was a regional Edward R. Morrow winner and a national finalist.

Mark has covered ten U.S. Presidential campaigns, having started with the Carter-Reagan race in 1980.