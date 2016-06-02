Emily Goodman is the newest member to the WTRF team. She is the weekday meteorologist on WTRF 7News this Morning and 7News at Noon.

Emily had a fascination with weather from an early age and decided to make a career out of it. Emily graduated from the University of the Cumberlands with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. After her first degree, she went on to Mississippi State University for a Master of Science degree in Geoscience with an emphasis in Broadcast Meteorology. During her two years at MSU, Emily was active in the East Mississippi Chapter AMS/NWA and served as the Treasurer for one year. She was also a part of the 3-year winning National Forecast Competition team at MSU. She grew in her weather knowledge by being a part of several storm chase events in the Dixie Alley.

Emily brings 3 years of weather forecasting experience to the team. She landed her first TV job at WNKY-TV in Bowling Green, KY and served there for a little over 2 years. She covered a severe weather outbreak in March 2012 which brought several EF 1 tornadoes to southern and western KY. She has also worked at WYMT-TV in Hazard, KY as well as WVLT-TV in Knoxville, TN.

In her spare time, Emily enjoys spending time with her husband, Ed. Together, they enjoy cooking, visiting local parks, walking, as well as going on Caribbean cruises. They hope to join a local church and serve the community through ministry. Emily is originally from Mt. Vernon, KY and is excited to call the Ohio Valley her new home.

Twitter: @EgoodmanWTRF

Facebook: Emily Goodman WTRF

Email: EGoodman@wtrf.com