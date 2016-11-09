Marshall County Couple Face Sex Crime Charges for Report Dating - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Marshall County Couple Face Sex Crime Charges for Report Dating Back to 2008

Posted: Updated:
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. -

The Marshall County Grand Jury has returned multiple indictments against a woman and her live-in boyfriend for sex crimes that date back to 2008.

Those indictments were brought against 39-year-old Tina Burgy and 50-year-old Michael Purcell after a 10-year-old female victim told authorities she was staying the night at the Burgy house and while there the two allegedly sexually assaulted her.

According to the Marshall County Prosecutor's Office, both faced similar charges in 2008, but those charges were dropped until Wednesday because the alleged victim from those charges wasn't ready to go through court proceedings.

The 2008 charges were dismissed without prejudice and have been re-opened.

