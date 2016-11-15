Nick joined the 7News Team in October 2016 as a Weekday News Reporter/Saturday Evening Anchor.

He graduated from Longwood University in Farmville, Va. before taking a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter position in Casper, Wyoming for KTWO. He worked in Casper for four months before a family emergency brought him home to Richmond, Va. Nick was then a morning editor/photog for WWBT, NBC 12 where he built his love for news.

Now Nick calls WTRF his new home, and he is excited to begin this journey “Working for You” in the Ohio Valley.

Other than reporting your local news Nick enjoys watching, playing and coaching sports. He also enjoys spending time with his friends and family; along with seeing movies and exploring the outdoors.

If you see Nick anywhere around the Ohio Valley, don’t hesitate to say hello and speak with him. He loves to talk.

And if you have a news story or idea, email Nick at the address below. While you’re at it feel free to follow Nick on Twitter and throw him a Like on Facebook too.

Twitter: @NConigliaroWTRF

Facebook: Nick Conigliaro WTRF

Email: nconigliaro@wtrf.com