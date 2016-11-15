Paige Madden is a native of Moundsville and graduated from John Marshall High School in 2011. She attended West Virginia University where she graduated Magna Cum Lade with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and minor in History.

Paige served as Miss West Virginia 2014 and traveled to 127 schools throughout West Virginia, spreading her domestic violence awareness message. She competed in the Miss America 2015 pageant and earned a Non-Finalist Talent award.

Paige is now the Executive director of the Miss Marshall County Scholarship Pageant. She is also involved with the Strand Theatre in Moundsville. In her spare time, she likes to sing, read, and watch horror movies.