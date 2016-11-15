Jordan Crammer

Jordan joined the 7News Team in August 2016 as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter.

She graduated from West Virginia University in 2016 where she studied Television Journalism and minored in Sport Psychology. Jordan reported for Mountaineer Playbook and WVU News, where she extensively covered a variety of WVU Sports and had a number of stories picked up to air nationally on ESPNU. Jordan was an intern at West Virginia Illustrated in Morgantown, FOX Sports in Los Angeles and Sport195, Inc. in New York City.

Raised in Greensburg, Pennsylvania she is a Pittsburgh Sports fan all around. When not reporting Jordan enjoys distance running, cheering on the Mountaineers and brushing up on her favorite second language, French.

Jordan is truly excited to cover all the sports action here in the Ohio Valley. If you ever see Jordan out covering a game or in town, don't be afraid to say a friendly hello, she is always excited to meet the wonderful people the Ohio Valley has to offer.