Unemployment rates drop in 48 of 55 West Virginia counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates dropped in 48 of West Virginia's 55 counties in November.

WorkForce West Virginia says the unemployment rate rose in Calhoun, Pocahontas and Roane counties and was unchanged in four others.

Jefferson County's 2.8 percent unemployment rate was the lowest in the state, followed by Pendleton County at 3.2 percent and Berkeley County at 3.3 percent.

Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 11.1 percent. McDowell was next at 10.8 percent and Mingo was at 10.5 percent.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 6 percent in November.

