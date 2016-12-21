Ohio Elector Burns All Anti-Trump Letters Sent to Him

A Republican elector in Ohio has caused a commotion after he burned all of the anti-Trump letters begging him to vote against Donald Trump.

After voting for Trump on Monday, Butler County Sheriff and Republican elector Richard Jones posted several videos to Twitter of him burning the letters.

Jones reportedly received a lot of anti-Trump letters pleading for him to vote against the president-elect.

He took those letters to a fire pit, lit a cigar and set them ablaze.

"Got a lot of letters to burn," Jones said in one video. "Gonna be burning letters all night. Hey, it's over. We got a new President. Thanks America and thanks to Ohio for its electoral votes and allowing me to be an elector."