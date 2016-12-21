Wheeling Police Make Christmas Brighter for Area Children

A Christmas gift can be more powerful than you think, especially for children who can't be home for the holidays.

Members of the Wheeling Police Department partnered with Froggy Radio to put on a Santa Cop Program to make Christmas for those children a little more special. The program helps give new toys to kids at Wheeling Hospital and Ohio Valley Medical Center, the Robert Byrd Center, the Salvation Army and more.

"In a job that is absolutely so negative so many times which we serve and which we're proud to serve in, it is extremely exciting to get to come out and be Santa for the day," said Patrolman Harry Myers.

Each child who stays at the Robert C. Byrd Center is getting a brand new toy for Christmas morning.

"The kids that are in the facility right now will not have the opportunity of spending that time at home so receiving gifts and receiving presents on that day is a real blessing for them," said John Antal, Program Director Robert C Byrd Child Adolescent Center.

Other toys are being passed out to kids at OVMC. 9-year-old Brock's face lit up when officers gave him this brand new helicopter.

There are even enough toys for newborn Christmas babies and their siblings.

"Not only do they get to take a baby home, but a gift for their baby as well, and it is nice we love what we do we love our new babies and I have a Christmas time baby so it is a special time to have a child," said Charge Nurse Janet Medovic.

Even after the packages are opened, the giving means more than just new toys for the community and the police.

"And for children and adolescents to realize that the police are good people, they're there to serve the community, they're there to help those in need and we want that to come across to them as something that is a good thing in there life and that could be prosperous to them," said Antal.

"We are human beings we are with them, we stand with them, and we are just apart of the community that is trying to stand out," said Meyers.

Officers invited Brock to Wheeling Police when he recovers. Brock says he can't wait to come.