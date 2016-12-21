2 Additional People Face Charges After Reported Sexual Assault

Two more people face charges in the alleged sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl in Marion County.

Ethel Massey, 32, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Jeffers, 42, are each charged with felony child neglect creating risk of injury.

The child told Jeffers about the incident, according to the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit. Jeffers then told Massey about the incident.

Massey told police she "checked the victim out herself" and "couldn't see any signs of sexual abuse."

Brandon Coe and Ronny Coe, relatives of Massey, were arrested Tuesday in the incident, police said. Massey said she was "afraid of family conflict" if she contacted police in reference to the assault.

Along with not seeking help for the child, Massey and Jeffers allowed the child to go back to Brandon and Ronny Coe's home to be watched, even after the child reported the incident, police said.

Massey and Jeffers are currently in the North Central Regional Jail, in lieu of $50,000 bond each.

If anyone has any further information in reference to the investigation, please contact Sergeant Adam Scott at 304-367-2701.