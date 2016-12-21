High Risk Missing Persons Believed to be Traveling To Ohio - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

High Risk Missing Persons Believed to be Traveling To Ohio

The Columbus, Ohio Division of Police have announced a high risk missing person's search today, December 21st, 2016.

According to police, Katelynn N. Miller, 21, was last seen with 4-year-old Raylynn Mosley on December 20th, at 3:30 p.m.

Miller is reported to be 8-1/2 months pregnant.

Officers are unaware of Miller's current medical condition and believe she may be unfit to care for the child. 

It is believed that they are traveling in a black, 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 towards Portsmouth, Ohio where Miller's mother resides. 

If have any information regarding these missing persons, you are asked to contact Columbus Division of Police, Missing Person Unit, 614 645-4624 or socialmedia@columbuspolice.org.

