West Virginia State Department Approves Refugee Resettlement

It was announced on Wednesday that the State Department's Federal Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration has approved the application for refugee resettlement in Charleston, WV.

The Episcopal Migration Ministries submitted the application on behalf of Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia and West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry (WVIRM).

The WVIRM is a grass-roots, local coalition that has worked over the past months to welcome refugees into the community.

Episcopal Migration Ministries say they are, "excited to add this affiliate to our network of thirty other sites across the country, as hundreds of community groups, churches, families and individuals work tirelessly to provide a place of safety for those who have had to flee their homes because of war, persecution, or other violence."