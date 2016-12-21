Wheeling Health Right Receives Generous Donation

A local company is giving back this holiday season.

Dominion Resources Services donated $7,500 to Wheeling Health Right's new state-of-the-art dental clinic.

Since opening in September, the clinic has seen more than 120 patients.

"I'm very proud to be a part of Dominon, especially their philentropic arm the Dominion Foundation. We give out about $4 million a year so this just a small part of it and I'm very happy that Wheeling Health Right has included the areas down in Wetzel, Tyler Counties," said Christine Mitchell.

"We're just very fortunate at WVU to be able to be part of this clinic. And come up here and not only practice and be under amazing mentors here but also be able to give back to the community. And this clinic is really, really nice. It's wonderfully built and it has very good equipment and we've been able to do everything we've wanted to do here to help the people in the community," said Keri Simpson.

Kerri adds that the money they received from Dominion will go towards dental instruments and lab equipment.