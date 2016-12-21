JMHS Receives Innovation in Education Grant for STEM Program

John Marshall High School has been encouraging STEM education for years with their engineering classes and Project Lead the Way. Now, the school has received the West Virginia Department of Education Innovation and Education Grant for just over $290,000 which will allow them to expand.

"This is going to directly link with our CTE Program. It's going to propel kids into engineering, like biomedical engineering, computer sciences, engineering and design. We'd like to give kids all the opportunities possible to make sure that at the end of the day when they leave John Marshall High School, they are ready for some real world experiences," said Principal Cassandra Porter.

Project Lead the Way develops learning in computer science, engineering, and biomedical engineering. The program is already is place at the school, and administrators have seen a great response from students, which is why they applied for this grant.

"I most definitely have learned a lot from this program, and I had thought about engineering and through taking this, it really makes me think that that's what I want to go in to," said student Grace Frohnapfel.

With the grant money, the school plans to build a virtual reality lab, biomedical engineering lab, a fabrication lab, and expand on Project Lead the Way by purchasing needed tools.

They also hope to build on the elementary and middle's school STEM programs in hopes that incoming students will want to continue their studies toward a technology career.

"We want to introduce our incoming freshman to some of the new possibilities as far as their careers. This links with the launch and gateway programs in our elementary school and our middle school. Then obviously in our high school, project lead the way," said Assistant Principal Geno Polsinelli.

Construction has already started for the new labs, they are hoping everything will be completed by the fall.

John Marshall High School was one of more than 40 schools that applied for this grant and only seven were selected. However, John Marshal was the only school selected from the Northern Panhandle and received the largest amount.