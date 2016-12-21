U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld Resigns from Office

With president-elect Donald Trump taking office in January, there's going to be a lot of newly appointed officials, which is why US Attorney for the Northern region of West Virginia William Ihlenfeld told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro he believes it's time to step aside and allow a new person to take over.

"You should be focused on the issues within your district and the communities that you serve," said Ihlenfeld. "And I really took that to heart."

Ihlenfeld announced Monday he will be leaving office effective December 31st, "I've been doing this for 6 1/2 years, I think the new president should be able to pick who he wants to serve in this position and I thought the timing was right for me to step aside," Ihlenfeld told 7News on his resignation. "So, when he appoints somebody else the seats ready to go and someone can step right in and run the office."

U.S. Attorney @IhlenfeldWV announced he will be resigning on Dec. 31. Today I sat down with him and have the story for @WTRF7News tonight. pic.twitter.com/gcMcj1IzXs — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) December 21, 2016

Which for him is an exciting moment, but a very bitter sweet moment as well.

"It's been such a great run, that's been the most awarding an exciting job I've ever had. I don't think I'll ever have a job that's as rewarding and exciting as this one," said Ihlenfeld. "That's hard to say because I still have a lot of working years left in my life, and to know that I've already sort of reached the pinnacle, the peak, the best job that I might ever have as a lawyer...it's tough to walk away from."

7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro also spoke with Ihlenfeld about a drug task force team he was joining with Governor-Elect Jim Justice at the lead last Wednesday: Overdose Death Rates on the Rise in West Virginia.

His resignation it brought up the question, "What's going to happen in regards to the task force?" He told 7News he still plans on being a big part of the team, but now on a volunteer basis.

"We're hoping that it won't just be a transition working group, it will be a full-time working group. That's where I see myself fitting in is being able to continue to help with this effort," said Ihlenfeld.

Now that he's leaving, Ihlenfeld is left remembering his service to Northern West Virginia.

"So many good memories, most days have been good days in this office. Every day I'm excited to come to work, and most days I've got a smile on my face," Ihlenfeld proceeded to tell 7News. "But, there are some tough days, there are some tough issues that we've had to deal with overtime."

As for what he'll be doing after the 31st, he told me he plans on continuing private practice of law, he's just unsure where yet. But a potential trip back to the US Attorney's office down the road, isn't out of the question.

"If the stars align in 10 or 15 years and I can come back to this office, I would do it in a heartbeat."