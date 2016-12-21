Local Man Publishes Book about Organized Crime in the Friendly City

Did you know the city of Wheeling has seen its fair share of organized crime? If you are interested in learning more, one local man has written and published his first book surrounding crime and corruption in the Friendly City.

George Sidiropolis is a graduate of West Liberty University and has served as Senior Aide to the Governor, Member of the State Parole Board, and Chairman of the State Racing Commission.

He says he grew up in an era when organized crime ruled the city of Wheeling.

From years of first-hand observation, he was inspired to research and conduct interviews in order to learn more about the the crime and corruption that ran rampant in the Ohio Valley for decades. Now, he has published his knowledge in a book: Murder Never Dies .

"It talks about the two vice lords that controlled the organized crime in the city of Wheeling, tri-state area, and beyond for 60 years. It began in 1930 with William G 'Big Bill' Lias, and it continued until his death in 1970. His successor was Paul Hankish who took over for 20 years and died in prison," said Sidiropolis.

Sidiropolis says the book tells an important story about political corruption and Wheeling's history.

If you would like a copy of Murder Never Dies , they will be available soon on Amazon.com. It was released just Tuesday, but is already sold out.

Sidiropolis says he is currently working on another book that he is hoping to publish in coming years about political corruption in the entire state of West Virginia.