Vietnam Veterans Helping Younger Generation

As the hoards of last minute shoppers made their way into the Steubenville Walmart, so did one group of Veterans.

For many of these veterans, when they came home from Vietnam, it was different from the celebrations and parades and pomp and circumstance the men of the World Wars had experienced.

"When I came home, it was at 1 o'clock in the morning, so that the hippies weren't out to throw shh... deification at us and call us baby killers. When I flew home, I was a different person than when I left," said Frank Porec.

That's why this group makes sure this generation of young vets feel welcome and taken care of.

Through a partnership with the county Veteran's service commission, they found 3 families, 10 kids ranging in age from 9 to 17, to give $100 to shop and buy whatever they wanted.

The Steubenville Walmart manager gave them an additional 10%.

"Each Vietnam veteran I meet, tells me there's only one group in this county that deserves to get in line in front of them, and that's this county's children. So that's how we feel. We're very happy to put them in front of us," said Teacoach.

"I can't explain it. I wish we could do more for more," said Porec.

The group formed to make the transition from war to home easier on the Vietnam veteran's.

They say they weren't welcomed or treated the same as prior veterans at the Legions or VFWs, but at least they had jobs and could provide for their families in that then booming steel town.

"When I came home, I had a job at Weirton Steel. I had 3 years seniority when I came home. These kids today when they come home, their jobs have been filled. They no longer have employment. It's hard for their families to understand this," said Porec.

So these men join the countless others trying to make this season a little brighter for those in need.