Thomas Auto Centers Delivers Gifts to Area Veterans

More than $5,000 in donations was delivered to the families of several area veterans. That's thanks in large part to the efforts of one Belmont County business.

Over the past few months Thomas Auto Center in St. Clairsville has been accepting gifts for their annual Freedom Tree. They ask people to drop off items such as food, toys or monetary donations to their showroom just outside the Ohio Valley Mall. On Wednesday they delivered the gifts to 18 selected families throughout the area.

"We want to thank the Ohio Valley for bringing the items in. Without the community doing this we wouldn't have the program. We want to thank our veterans and we want to thank the Thomas Family as well," said General Sales Manager Mike Klein.

A spokesperson for Thomas Auto Center said the amount of donations have increased each year since they started the project about five years ago.