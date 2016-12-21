Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission Accepting Applications

The City of Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission and the Wheeling YWCA are officially accepting applications for the 7th annual Wheeling Arts & Cultural Fest.

Applications can be found online at www.wheelingartsfest.com.

The Wheeling Arts & Culture Fest is one of the fastest growing and most relevant events in the Ohio Valley.

This unique festival not only brings our community together for two days but offers free art and music classes for underserved children and adults in the valley.

For more information, you can call 304-280-2616.