Woman Arrested for DUI Crash in Benwood

A drunk driver walks away from an accident in Benwood with no injuries Wednesday night.

According to Police Chief Frank Longwell, a woman was traveling North on Route 2 and attempted to get off of the Boggs Run Road exit in Benwood when she crashed.

The scary part about the accident is the woman drove through the median and ended up on the Route 2 on-ramp on the opposite side. Luckily no other traffic was coming when the accident happened.

The on-ramp was closed for about an hour and the driver was taken into custody.