Pregnant waitress gets big tip from generous couple

PHOENIX - A server at a Pita Jungle in Phoenix, Arizona received a tip in the amount of $900 from a couple who were looking for a way to pay it forward.

Waitress Sarah Clark's fiance is scheduled to have surgery today and Clark is nine months pregnant, according to our CBS affiliate TVH11.

The tip was on a tab of $61.30, making it a 1,468 percent tip.

TVH11 reports the note on the tip read, "This is God's money, he gave it to us so we could give it to you. God Bless."

"I couldn't have asked for anything more right now," she said. "It's going to help with bills, with rent, with being able to stay home and spend some more time with my baby."