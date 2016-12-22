Wheeling Man Accused of Attempting to Lure Child for Sex Waives Right to Preliminary Hearing

New developments in the case against a Wheeling man accused of trying to meet up with a 10-year-old boy to engage in sex.

Christopher Roshak did appear in court Thursday in Ohio County but he has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

He went before Magistrate Charlie Murphy.

Roshak is facing several charges including soliciting a minor and traveling to engage in sex.

He was arrested last week in Elm Grove while allegedly thinking he was meeting up with the boy.

Police say the entire thing started on social media.

He reportedly asked to be the boy's friend on Facebook, the mother accepted, but then Roshak starting sending explicit messages.

