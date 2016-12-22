Business Owners Win Lawsuit Against City of Follansbee

The owners of a local business have successfully sued the city of Follansbee.

Charles and Judy Wright, the owners of the New Heights Body Shop in Follansbee were awarded $1,715,929.49 as a result of the losses and injuries after their shop was flooded in 2014.

The couple claimed the city negligently failed to repair a water line break that occurred in a 6-inch water line on August 8, 2014 and that the negligence was the cause of a water break the next day which flooded their business.

The couple sought damages for the total destruction of their body shop, the loss of the equipment, and the disruption of their business.

Charles suffered serious injuries while attempting to mitigate the damages caused by the flood, and he and his wife both suffered damages as a result of the stress, annoyance, aggravation, and inconvenience as a result of the entire ordeal.

Judge David Sims, in his 28-page Order, found that the City of Follansbee was negligent, and the negligence caused the injuries and damages that the Wrights suffered as a result of the water line break.

The Wrights were represented by Jim Bordas, Jason Causey, and Meaghan Tague of Bordas & Bordas.

The City’s loss was insured by One Beacon Insurance Group, and the City and One Beacon were represented by Stephen Brooks and Joe Blalock.