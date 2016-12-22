New judge “pops the question” during swearing-in ceremony

A Family Court Judge-Elect Jim Douglas surprised a courtroom full of well-wishers, including his significant other, at his swearing-in ceremony by proposing in front of the crowd in Charleston.

“The jury is still out,” said Doug significant other Phyllis Taylor Veith.

“It was almost a pun, but definitely a quick-minded retort,” said Judge-Elect Douglas.

The swearing-in ceremony was held this past Friday at the Robert C. Byrd Federal Courthouse in Charleston.

U.S. District Court Judge John P. Bailey delivered the oath of office in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Thomas Johnson, who also attended. Judge Bailey, a judge in the Northern District of West Virginia, is a former classmate of Judge-Elect Douglas.

About 50 people attended, including attorneys, other elected state judicial officers, representatives of the West Virginia Symphony, the West Virginia Islamic Association, the Methodist Church, friends, supporters, and the judge-elect’s three children and five grandchildren.

The Bible used in the ceremony was held by Judge-Elect Douglas’ younger son, Jarod James Douglas, an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Wheeling.

His term will begin January 1, 2017. No word if they've set a date for the wedding yet.