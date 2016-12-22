Officers Help Build Stronger Community Bonds in Jefferson County

Police officers in Jefferson County donated their time Thursday to hang out and play with some kids.

The kids are enjoying their winter break, but they especially enjoyed hanging out, tossing the ball around, and just having fun with these police officers today.

"They seem to be having a good time. They're keeping us busy. I wish I had their energy," said Derrick Piatt of the Toronto Police Department.

Jefferson Behavior Health System invited the kids and officers to the Martin Luther King Jr Rec Center in Steubenville to build stronger community bonds between the kids to let them know police officers are there to help.

"Some of our kids grow up in a bad area of town. So the kids are enjoying seeing the cops in a good light and having fun with them outside of seeing them on the force," said Kaylin Parks, Youth Case Manager with the Jefferson Behavior Health System.

"It's a good way for us to interact with the kids outside of uniform and let them know we're normal people like they are," said Anthony Moores.