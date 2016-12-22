Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church prepares for annual Christmas dinner

It's a community effort in Steubenville as the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church prepares for its 6th annual free Christmas dinner.

Last year, they served around 500 people and this year they're preparing for even more!

The dinner is for anyone looking for a meal or a place to go with community members.

Donations from Reiesbeks, and more have poured into the church, including Sandie Josai, who works at Lowes. Lowes allows their full time employees up to eight paid volunteer hours, which allowed her to be at the church preparing Thursday.

"It says a lot about out community that we're still alive and doing well and prospering and that there are a lot of great people out there that want to see our community grow and prosper," said Sandie Josai.

The menu for the day will be a traditional Christmas Day meal consisting of soup, turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, plus desert.

The dinner is open to all Christmas day, 11:30 until 2:00.