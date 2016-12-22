Delightful Days of Christmas sponsored by DeNoon Lumber: The Whitlatch House

Our Delightful Days of Christmas sponsored by DeNoon Lumber takes us six miles off the beaten path to the Whitlatch home in Marshall County.

It's worth the drive to get there to see this incredible lights display and the number of lights will amaze you, "23,695," said homeowner Dale Whitlatch.

The lights display has a dual purpose, in the fall it serves as a Halloween display then Dale gets up on the roof any changes the light bulbs, by hand, to transform it into this Christmas spectacular, "It's my favorite time of the year, it starts in September and carries on through the holidays and I just change everything over," Whitlatch said.

Some of the items there are also hand made by Dale, dating back 26-years to 1990,"I started drawing them back in 1990 and I've added something every year, until about 2000 and I have plenty more designs, I've just never had the time to finish them out or complete them out to add to the display. It takes about three or four weeks to change everything over. That's the best part, because if you put the lights up when they're warm and you take them down when they're warm, they'll last longer," Whitlatch said.

As you drive up to the Whitlatch house, you don't see many other lights throughout the neighborhood, "I think they like it, but as you can see, nobody else really puts their lights up and I've been told they don't want to compete," Whitlatch concluded.

There has been one common thread that we've seen throughout the season doing our Delightful Days of Christmas sponsored by DeNoon Lumber and that's just a love and passion for the Christmas season and trying to bring the Christmas spirit to everyone who sees these displays.