Bishop Stresses The Importance of Charity in 2017

The state of West Virginia saw a lot of disaster this past year, but none more devastating than the floods that hit the southern part of the state.

This gave many organizations an opportunity to come together and give back to the overwhelmed communities. And with the new year fastly approaching Bishop Michael Bransfield of the Diocese of Wheeling Charleston wants to remind everyone the importance of charity.

"Constantly there are opportunities within the generosity of people to help others, and I saw a lot of suffering and poverty in Southern West Virginia that does have an effect on you," Bransfield told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro. "When you can get there and see it firsthand, it makes you do something. It changes your mind of what you thought was there and what is there."

Bransfield went on to tell me that the Catholic Charities will still be doing all they can to continue giving back to the community.

He also wanted to stress the importance of helping your neighbor going into 2017.