Finishing Touches Being Put on For Cancer Research Classic

The finishing touches are being put on a huge event being held here in the Friendly City.

The Cancer Research Classic brings some of the best high School basketball players into the area for a tournament, but the main focus of the program is to promote men's health awareness.

The Director of the Program, Dr. Gregory Merrick says using basketball as a vehicle for preventative care has been working. The event not only helps keep men healthy, but it helps keep the local economy thriving as well.

"It's important that we bring people into the Ohio Valley. The advantage of the CRC, it is a national event that exposes Wheeling, WV to the world," said Dr. Merrick.

All games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

Wheeling Central and Wheeling Park High Schools will be joined by some nationally ranked teams that will play at Wheeling Jesuit University on January 6 and 7th. The premiere match up of the event happens on Saturday when the number 1 team in the nation takes on number 3.