Annual Christmas Dinner To Be Hosted on Wheeling Island

While most people like to spend Christmas Day at home with their families, a group of about fifteen volunteers will be hard at work making sure others can have a good meal and a place to spend the day.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island will once again be hosting their annual Christmas Day Dinner.

It's a tradition that has been going on for well over 20 years.

Door will open at 10:00 a.m. for coffee and donuts.

Santa will arrive around 11:00 and a ham dinner will be served from noon until 3.

"For a lot of people it's very hard for people to be alone this time of year and this way they can come and join other people and have a nice dinner and spend time," said Judy Rebich.

They usually serve anywhere between one hundred and one hundred fifty people each year.