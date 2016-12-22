Annual Christmas Dinner To Be Hosted on Wheeling Island - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Annual Christmas Dinner To Be Hosted on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va -

While most people like to spend Christmas Day at home with their families, a group of about fifteen volunteers will be hard at work making sure others can have a good meal and a place to spend the day.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island will once again be hosting their annual Christmas Day Dinner.

It's a tradition that has been going on for well over 20 years. 

Door will open at 10:00 a.m. for coffee and donuts.

Santa will arrive around 11:00 and a ham dinner will be served from noon until 3.

"For a lot of people it's very hard for people to be alone this time of year and this way they can come and join other people and have a nice dinner and spend time," said Judy Rebich.

They usually serve anywhere between one hundred and one hundred fifty people each year.

