Record Numbers Expected for this End of Year Holiday Travel Season

The American Automobile Association is expecting more Americans to travel this end of year holiday season than ever before.

They're saying over 103 million people will increase traffic through both the air and the ground. They project the giant growth in holiday travel is simply due to lower gas prices and an increase in consumer spending, according to a study done by AAA.

Their saying 96.3 of the 103 million people will be hitting the pavement and taking road trips this year which is an 1.5 percent increase from last year. While Airlines for America is anticipating a 3.5 percent growth from last years end of year holiday travel by flight and seeing 45.2 million passengers this year.

Along with the increase in travelers, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be cracking down on removing distracted and impaired drivers from the roads. Last year 27 people died in 24 crashes between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day which is why the troopers will "focus enforcement on impaired drivers and seat belt violations."

The Highway Patrol would also like to stress the importance of driving extra cautiously when the roads become slick from ice and snow by simply slowing down and allowing more time between destinations.