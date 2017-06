A fire broke out overnight Thursday at a home on N. 10th Street in Warwood.

Officials said the fire happened early Friday morning around 2 a.m.

The Wheeling Fire Department said the homeowners were not in the house when the fire started, it's believed they may be out of town so luckily no one was injured.

It is not clear whether the home is a total loss. We're working to get you the latest details.