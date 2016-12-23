Man charged after son, 5, walks to school on a Saturday

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) - A man faces a child endangerment charge after his 5-year-old son walked nearly two miles to school in near-freezing temperatures - on a Saturday morning.

Forty-three-year-old Jeffrey Wagner tells the (Bloomsburg) Press Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2hg6omM ) his son Mitchell woke him around 7 a.m. and said he needed to get ready for school. Wagner says he explained to his son he didn't have school that day and told him to go back to bed. Wagner says he then fell asleep again himself.

Undeterred, Mitchell got himself ready, walked a block to the bus stop and when the bus didn't show, set off for school.

The newspaper reports a motorist spotted him and called police, who picked up the boy.

Wagner waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and will face the charge in county court.

Information from: Press Enterprise, http://www.pressenterpriseonline.com

