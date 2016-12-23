OHSP Helps Make Area Kids Christmas Brighter

Troopers from the Steubenville and St. Clairsville Highway Patrol posts took some very grateful kids shopping Thursday night.

The district "Buying With Bears" event was scheduled for this past Saturday but had to be canceled because of the ice storm.

"After calling them on Saturday telling them it was canceled. I could just hear in their voiced they were very disappointed. I needed to reschedule this and take care of these families," said OSHP Trooper Timothy Zook.

So that's what Trooper Zook did.

He took it upon himself to call local sponsors to make sure the kids have a good Christmas.

They rolled up in style, lights and sirens in a limo and got to shop their hearts out.

"It's like every child's dream to go down the aisles and pick out the toys that they want," said Tana Morgan.

Trooper Zook has been with the patrol for 24 years and they've had the event every year. He says he couldn't bare the thought of these kids going without.

"I took it upon myself and contacted other troopers here at the Steubenville post to help me out and I scheduled my own," said Trooper Zook.

"I'm glad that it got rescheduled and not canceled because my daughter was really excited and it was her birthday," said Morgan.