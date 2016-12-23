Police Continue to Search for Suspects After Cars are Hit by Bul - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Police Continue to Search for Suspects After Cars are Hit by Bullets in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -

As of Monday morning, police in Jefferson County are searching for two people after a shooting in the southern part of downtown Steubenville.

According to police, drivers of a black car and a silver car were shooting at each other on Slack Street. Two other cars with drivers in them were hit by bullets.

Police have recovered bullets from a cars tire and a truck's tailgate.

The Passenger and driver of the truck that was hit are very shaken up

Officers also recovered five shells from the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Steubenville Police at 740-283-6000 or our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.

