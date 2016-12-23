People Happy to be Home for Christmas at Pittsburgh Airport

At airports across the country, many travelers are experiencing a pre-holiday nightmare as winter storms in the Northwest and upper Midwest are causing major travel headaches Friday, but in Pittsburgh, they were spared. Most flights are on time. The weather is good, and people at the Pittsburgh International Airport where people are just happy to be home for the holidays.

Especially Rose Marie Sadosky and her daughter Angela Sadosky who are together for Christmas for the first time in three years. Angela is in the military, so they treasure the time they get to spend together, especially this year.

"Oh! I started to cry! I'm so happy she's home," said Rose Marie. Shes a Navy lieutenant station in Bremerton, Wash. She works at the naval hospital in Bremerton, and in April she's leaving for Okinawa,and she won't be home for another three Christmases, so we're happy to have her home."

Angela took a red eye from Washington to Chicago, then, into Pittsburgh. She says the airports were busy, but moving efficiently.

"Security wise, you never know what you're going to run into, so I always try to give myself some extra cushion time. Definitely last night getting to the airport in Seattle, traffic was really backed up but once my Uber driver got up to the terminal, I was able to get through the security lines pretty easily," Angela said.

Airport authorities want to remind people to make sure to check to make sure your flight is on time before you leave home.

Angela and her mother recorded a special message for her twin sister and brother in law, and all military personnel who can't make it home for the holidays. CLICK HERE to watch it.