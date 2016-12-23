Last Minute Christmas Shopping Gift Idea

The keys to winning last minute Christmas shopping are: 1. You have to get something from a store, and 2. It's got to be unique and special to that specific person.

So, 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro got to thinking and something that stood out to him in Wheeling was the wonderful artwork at Artwork Around Town in Centre Market. There are creative gifts from local artists, at what I was told very reasonable prices for the high quality art they have.

He spoke with one of the artists featured in the store about why these unique works of art make such a good gift.

"I think people are really wanting to express themselves, in their gift," said gourd artist Jeri Delong. "And even though they didn't make the handmade gift, they see something in it that touches them and they want to share it with their friend or loved one."

Delong went on to tell 7News Artwork Around Town will be open tomorrow till 4:00 p.m. if you'd like to get some of the art.