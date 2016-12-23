Staying Safe on the Roads this Holiday Season

7News spoke with Lt. Joe Fetty of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and he told us the top two things the troopers are looking for this holiday season are impaired drivers and seatbelt violators.

Last year there were 27 traffic deaths in Ohio between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, with 10 of those deaths coming from impaired driver related incidents, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.



On top of that, this year alone there were over 300 deaths from people just not wearing their seat belts while driving. So, Lt. Fetty said they're cracking down but still has tips to avoid a ticket or maybe even worse.

"Give yourself a little bit of time, don't forget to buckle up, and if you are going to be at a party where there's going to be beverages served please take the time to plan ahead and designate a driver," Fetty told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro.

Also, during that Christmas Eve to New Year's day period the troopers arrested over 600 impaired drivers.

Along with the troopers, the Ohio Department of transportation is also working to reduce work zones on the roadways in order to increase the flow of traffic and avoid potential accidents with 4.2 million Ohioans expected to travel over 50 miles this holiday season.

Lt. Fetty also wanted to stress the importance of driving cautiously if it does rain or snow because that will cause the roadways to become slick. So, allow more travel time between destinations.