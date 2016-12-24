10-year-old is a "Future Trooper"

The West Virginia State Police released a "Future Trooper" Spotlight this week which featured an interview with 10-year-old Ethan Church.

The transcript is as follows.

Police: Why do you want to be a police officer when you grow up?

Ethan: Sir, my dad was an officer. God called some people to be greater. I'm called to be a trooper like the guys I met. If God don't put it on you to be an officer it ain't your calling. I want to lace up my boots and make WV safe to live in. I won't ever want to do nothing else.

P: What do you believe the duties of a police officer are on a daily basis?

E: They take calls, sir, that put them in danger. They keep the roads safe. And they train a lot to stay safe and keep others safe. They run in when others run out.

P: What would be the first duty you would perform as a police officer?

I would want to do a round up of drug dealers. I want to kick their doors down and be the one to tell them they're outta business. Drugs are killing people and getting them put in jail. Worse than that, sir, a lot of kids don't have parents now. I want every kid to have their family.

P: Who is or was your favorite police officer? Tell us about the first time you met him or her?

E: Sir, my dad died this year and I was sad cause I didn't have him no more. But three Sgt.'s made it ok. Sgt. Kane, Maddy, and Sgt. Pack, I met them when I did the Blue Ribbon Challenge. I have three favorites.

Sgt. Kane is my best friend. He showed me how to arrest a criminal and cuff them. I wore his hat and we clocked speeders. He talks to me about being a good student and respecting my mom. He gave me a WVSP patch and made me his junior trooper. I call him the legend. We talk about guns and girls sometimes.

Sgt. Maddy is one of the best guys I know but he's tough. He gave me my stripes for my hat and he promoted me. He let me meet all the troopers in his office and they gave me shirts and everything.

Sgt. Pack has it all. I hope to have that some day. He dressed me in his gear and it was heavy! I got to see him command his K9, Tommie.

Welch and Princeton are my favorites, sir. They have the best troopers in the world.

P: Would you write your Mother a traffic ticket and what do you think she would say to you when you got home after work?

E: Yes sir. It would be for speeding. My mom is a repeat offender. My mom would say she was wrong and I showed character. But off the clock, she's still a mom.

And sir, she would probably stop cooking for me.

