Former Wheeling Park High School football coach Mark Nardone died Sunday after a hard-fought battle with ALS.

He was diagnosed in the summer of 2015.

Mark spent 21 years with with Patriot football team, serving as head coach for 11.

He was a devoted father, making it to all but one of his son's senior football games after being diagnosed.

An entire community mourns tonight but holds close what an inspiration Mark was to everybody who knew him.