Local church serves dinner and companionship on Christmas Day

Every year, St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island holds their annual Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day.

Volunteers of all ages give up their time to make sure those less fortunate or alone on the holiday have a warm meal and loving people to be around.

"It's a chance to give something back to the community. I grew up on the Island. We have a number of volunteers that either grew up on the Island or still live on the Island. It's a special place to us, and it's a great opportunity to be able to do it here," said Rick Daugherty, head of volunteers.

Anyone that comes gets a Christmas dinner, complete with pumpkin pie. They are also given fresh fruits and vegetables to take home. Not to mention, Santa Claus himself pays a visit to hand out toys to the children.

The volunteers say it is the smile on each person's face that brings them here on Christmas morning.

"I get to spend it with my family every single morning, and I get to eat every single night with them and every single day. To just give someone else the opportunity to eat just like I do and be happy as I do and feel blessed, I just feel like it's a great opportunity especially on Christmas," said volunteer Josie Daugherty.

To say the holiday spirit was in the air is an understatement. In fact, the Williams sisters dropped by just to deliver some of their own toys to other kids in the spirit of Christmas. They say that is what the holiday season is all about.

"Christmas is mostly about giving, not getting. Most people would like to get, but we like to give," said Alexa Williams.

"It doesn't mean caring about yourself. It means caring about other people," added Avah Williams.

If you did not make it out Sunday, St. Luke's Episcopal Church will be giving out more fresh fruits and veggies Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m..